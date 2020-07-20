Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

