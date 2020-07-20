Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,440 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

