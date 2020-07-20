Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. The company has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

