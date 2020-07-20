Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG opened at $125.64 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,137,298 shares of company stock valued at $844,729,990. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

