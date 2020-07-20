TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

