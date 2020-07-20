Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 18,587 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $26,655,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

