Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

