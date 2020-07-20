Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

