TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $295.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

