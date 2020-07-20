Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boeing by 515.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.07. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

