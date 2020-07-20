Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

