Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 42 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Amgen by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $258.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

