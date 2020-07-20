Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07.

