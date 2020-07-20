Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 4,378 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

