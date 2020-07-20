Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $258.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.