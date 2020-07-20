State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:STT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Earnings History for State Street (NYSE:STT)

