Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to post $8.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.18 billion. Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $36.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.37 billion to $36.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.36 billion to $38.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.55.

NYSE GS opened at $211.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $201.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

