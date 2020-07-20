Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 990 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.55.

NYSE GS opened at $211.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.