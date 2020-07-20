Vigilare Wealth Management Has $585,000 Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

MCD opened at $191.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.