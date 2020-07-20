Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

