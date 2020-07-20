Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 2,558 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

