Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 5,356 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

CSCO opened at $46.75 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

