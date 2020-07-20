Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 8.3% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

