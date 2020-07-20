Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 117.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $322.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

