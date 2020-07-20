iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $322.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

