Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

