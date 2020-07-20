Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 658 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Target by 47.3% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

