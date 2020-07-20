Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Valero Energy stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

