Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $92.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

