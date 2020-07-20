iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

HDV stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

