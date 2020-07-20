Heron Financial Group LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after acquiring an additional 607,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,593,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $149.88 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.43.

