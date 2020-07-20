Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 695,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,522 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,966 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.26.

Shares of BABA opened at $247.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.