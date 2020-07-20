Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $54.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

