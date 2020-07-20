Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,088,000 after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

