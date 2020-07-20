Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,523 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $197,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.91. The firm has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

