S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

