Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 8,974 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 392,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 152,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.