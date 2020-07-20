Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

XEL stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.