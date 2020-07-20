TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $63.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.