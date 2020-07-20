Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $99.88 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29.

