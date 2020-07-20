Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $191.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.40. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

