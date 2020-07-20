Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

RTX stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.