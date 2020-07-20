Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,515.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,448.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,366.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

