TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

NYSE HD opened at $260.38 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average is $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.