Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

