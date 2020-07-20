CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 365,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 289,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

