TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 190.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

