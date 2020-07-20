TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.