TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.16 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.