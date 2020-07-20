TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

